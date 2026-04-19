Dover Speedway to host fan open house

DOVER, Del. - Dover Motor Speedway will host a free fan open house April 30, featuring NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski.
The event begins at noon and gives fans the chance to walk the track, visit Victory Lane and attend a Q&A session with Keselowski inside the media center.
Organizers say the open house is a preview of NASCAR All-Star Race Weekend, set for May 15–17.
Fans are asked to RSVP in advance. The event also coincides with the start of the NXL Paintball Mid-Atlantic Open, bringing additional activity to the track.
Speedway officials say the event offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at “The Monster Mile.”