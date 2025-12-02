BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Bethany Beach Police say a Pennsylvania man is facing a list of charges after a pedestrian was struck Friday night.
The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Route 26 and Treetop Lane. Officers arrived to find a 68-year-old man injured. Witnesses reported the vehicle that struck him, a Ford Bronco with Pennsylvania plates, continued westbound, but a witness followed it and reported its location.
Police say the driver, 33-year-old Michael Hoover of Drexel Hill, PA, returned to the scene moments later and admitted hitting the pedestrian. Officers say Hoover showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. A search of his vehicle turned up multiple empty alcohol containers.
Hoover was arrested and charged with:
Vehicular Assault 1st Degree (Felony)
Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Injury (Misdemeanor)
DUI – Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Misdemeanor)
Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession (Misdemeanor)
Failure to Report a Collision Involving Alcohol or Drugs (Traffic Violation)
Pedestrians Have Right of Way in Crosswalks (Traffic Violation)
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11 and released on unsecured bond. Police say the pedestrian’s injuries were non-life-threatening, and he was taken to a nearby hospital.