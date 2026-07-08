DELAWARE - This year’s drought began in March, and conditions have continued to worsen across Delaware.
According to the Delaware Climate Office, the state was 2 inches below its average rainfall in March. April followed as the ninth-driest April in Delaware since the state began tracking records in 1895.
By May, Delaware’s drought monitor showed parts of the state entering severe drought. That means soil can be dry well below the surface, even when grass still appears green.
Those conditions led Gov. Matt Meyer to issue a statewide drought watch in early June, asking Delawareans to voluntarily conserve water. Now in July, according to CoastTV meteorologist readings, Delaware is nearly 7 inches below average rainfall for the year.
Delaware remains under a statewide drought watch. Last year’s drought led to a 10-month-long statewide drought.