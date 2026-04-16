REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Skateboards roll along the boardwalk, beachgoers snap panoramic photos of the coast, and crowds soak in an early taste of summer even as dry air is contributing to reduced air quality across the region.
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, current conditions may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, older adults and people with lung or respiratory conditions.
That didn’t stop Destiny Hayes from spending time outside with friends and her dog. “I’m used to it being cold in April. I’m not used to it being so warm, like 90-something. I’m used to it being maybe 60 or 70,” Hayes said.
The unusually hot weather is also drawing first-time visitors to what’s often called the nation’s summer capital.
“Oh, yeah. First time. And he loves it," one visitor said, gesturing to her newborn as they enjoyed the beach. Just months after a late-season winter storm brought heavy snow to Delmarva, some say the rapid shift in temperatures is surprising.
“The weather was so cold over the winter, so it just got warm really quick, and that’s going to make it really, really hot this summer. I can just feel it,” said Maddie Riccio. Whether people are heading outdoors or staying inside with air conditioning, the early heat offers a preview of what could be a long, hot summer ahead.