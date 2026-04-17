DELAWARE- The Delaware State Housing Authority announced that it is rebranding its single-family mortgage lending efforts. The new name is the Delaware Mortgage Program. Loan options are expanding to help low- and moderate-income households purchase homes.
According to officials, the new program replaces the longtime “Kiss Your Landlord Goodbye” campaign. It consolidates all mortgage lending information under the DSHA name and website. State leaders say this improves visibility and trust for lenders and prospective buyers.
The Delaware Mortgage Program works to offer competitive interest rates, increased down payment and closing cost assistance, as well as access to preferred lenders and housing counselors. It is available statewide for first-time and repeat homebuyers.
“Every family deserves access to affordable housing,” said Gov. Matt Meyer. “By expanding and improving its competitive mortgage lending programs, DSHA is making it possible for more families to become homeowners and build generational wealth in the First State.”
DSHA Director Matthew Heckles said the expansion gives borrowers more flexibility. “We’re proud to increase our loan options,” Heckles said. “The more choices we can offer, the better chance to match with the borrowers’ needs and help more families, whether they are buying their first home or their next.”
The program is divided into two categories: “Welcome Home,” which supports first-time buyers, and “Open Door,” which expands access for additional homebuyers across Delaware.
Both categories include three core loan options:
- Smart Start, a first mortgage with no down payment and closing cost assistance.
- First State, a zero-interest second mortgage equal to 3% of the first mortgage to be used for down payment and closing costs, with no monthly payment.
- Keys4You, a zero-interest second mortgage equal to 4% of the first mortgage for similar assistance, also with no monthly payment.
- Take5, a zero-interest second mortgage equal to 5% of the first mortgage.
- Diamond in the Rough, which helps fund minor home repairs alongside an FHA 203(k) limited loan, plus a zero-interest second mortgage equal to 5% of the first mortgage.
State leaders say that for loans that include assistance, repayment is deferred until refinance, sale, transfer of title, or when the home is no longer the primary residence.
Eligibility requirements, including income and home price limits, vary based on household size and county.
The agency also offers financial counseling through HUD-approved housing counselors for those working to improve their credit.
Homebuyers can learn more or connect with participating lenders here.