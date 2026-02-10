LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly three-car crash that occurred Saturday evening in Laurel.
The crash happened around 6:25 p.m. Feb. 7 in the crossover of Sussex Highway and Mount Zion Road. DSP said a Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound attempted to cross Sussex Highway and pulled into the path of an Infiniti QX60 traveling southbound. A Ford Escape was traveling behind the Infiniti.
The front of the Infiniti struck the passenger side of the Chevrolet, and the Ford then struck the rear of the Infiniti, troopers said.
A third-row passenger in the Infiniti, 43-year-old Latisha Horsey of Milford, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died Feb. 8.
The driver of the Infiniti and three passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, as did the driver of the Ford. The driver of the Chevrolet and two child passengers were not injured.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Corporal J. Smith at (302) 703-3267 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.