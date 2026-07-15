This article has been updated to identify the victim.
HARRINGTON, Del - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that occurred on July 13.
At approximately 10:45 p.m., a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound, near the 1500 block of Whiteleysburg Road. The investigation revealed that a pedestrian was reportedly lying in the roadway which resulted in the car being unable to stop.
The pedestrian, a 62-year-old Jimmy Burgess, from Harrington, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the car, a 17-year-old male from Milton was not injured.
The road was closed for approximately 3 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The DSP Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash.