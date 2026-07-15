Whiteleysburg Road

The road was closed for approximately 3 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared. (DSP)

This article has been updated to identify the victim.

HARRINGTON, Del - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that occurred on July 13.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound, near the 1500 block of Whiteleysburg Road. The investigation revealed that a pedestrian was reportedly lying in the roadway which resulted in the car being unable to stop.

The pedestrian, a 62-year-old Jimmy Burgess, from Harrington, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the car, a 17-year-old male from Milton was not injured. 

The road was closed for approximately 3 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The DSP Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash.

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Rianna Moses joined CoastTV in July of 2025 after graduating from Rowan University. Here at CoastTV, Rianna is currently the evening editor and also produces the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. broadcasts a couple days a week. .

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