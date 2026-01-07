DUI arrests topped Dagsboro police arrest data in 2025

The Dagsboro Police Department has released its arrest data for 2025, showing driving under the influence offenses led all arrest categories last year.

DAGSBORO, Del. — The Dagsboro Police Department has released its arrest data for 2025, showing driving under the influence offenses led all arrest categories last year.

According to the department, officers made 17 DUI arrests in 2025, the highest number in any single category.

Drug-related arrests followed, with 11 reported during the year.

Police also recorded 9 arrests for terrorist threatening offenses, the department said.

In addition to releasing the data, the department announced that several officers are scheduled to receive advanced training in 2026.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.

Recommended for you