DUI arrests topped Dagsboro police arrest data in 2025

DAGSBORO, Del. — The Dagsboro Police Department has released its arrest data for 2025, showing driving under the influence offenses led all arrest categories last year.
According to the department, officers made 17 DUI arrests in 2025, the highest number in any single category.
Drug-related arrests followed, with 11 reported during the year.
Police also recorded 9 arrests for terrorist threatening offenses, the department said.
In addition to releasing the data, the department announced that several officers are scheduled to receive advanced training in 2026.