CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A fire broke out early Tuesday morning in the 800 block of Phillips Street, damaging the second floor of a home, according to the Rescue Fire Company.
Volunteers were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. for a reported structure fire. First responders arrived on scene to find smoke coming from second floor windows.
Engine 1-3 and Tower 1-1 responded, and crews located a room on the second floor that was heavily involved. According to the fire company, firefighters were able to bring the fire under control quickly and prevent it from spreading further.
All people inside the home were able to get out safely. No one was hurt, and the American Red Cross was contacted to help the family, said the Rescue Fire Company. The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.