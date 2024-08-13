SALISBURY, Md - Maryland State Police are investigating a reported shooting early Sunday morning in Wicomico County.
Maryland State Police say at approximately 2 a.m., there was a report of shots fired near Cherry Beach Park in Sharptown.
Upon arrival, Troopers conducted a thorough search of the area, but no evidence of injury was found. Crime scene technicians also processed the scene in an effort to gather evidence.
The Seaford Police Department says around the same time as Troopers were responding to the reports of shots fired, officers were dispatched to the Meadowbridge Apartments after receiving a call from a minor requesting an ambulance. The Seaford Police Department says the victim reported having glass in their back.
Upon arrival, officers determined that the minor had been a passenger in a vehicle near Cherry Beach Park when the vehicle came under gunfire. Police say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where they received medical treatment and were later released.
According to the Seaford Police Department, while investigating the scene, officers discovered two vehicles with obvious bullet holes. One of those vehicles was the car the minor had been traveling in. Both vehicles were towed pending further investigation by the Maryland State Police, who have taken over the case due to the shooting's location.
Maryland State Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information regarding the individuals involved to contact the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.
The investigation is ongoing.