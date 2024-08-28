DELAWARE- Early voting for the upcoming election begins on Aug. 28. This will be for the state primary election, so you can only vote if you are registered and affiliated with the Democratic or Republican Party.
For people planning to participate in early voting, the Delaware Department of Elections requires a permitted form of ID including a valid photo ID, a copy of a utility bill, a bank statement or a government check.
Where someone can vote depends on where you live, meaning you have to vote at a location in the county you reside in. Polling place options for Kent and Sussex Counties include:
Kent County
- The Elks Lodge at 200 South Saulsbury Road, Dover, Delaware 19904
- Crossroad Christian Church, 4867 North Dupont Hwy, Dover, Delaware 19901
- Frederica Senior Center, 216 Market Street, Frederica, Delaware 19946
- Harrington Parks and Recreation, 114 East Liberty Street, Harrington, Delaware 19952
Sussex County
- American Legion Post 28, 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro, Delaware 19966
- Department of Elections Warehouse, 542 South Bedford Street, Georgetown, Delaware 19947
- Department of Elections Warehouse, 200 Allen Street, Seaford, Delaware 19973
- Ellendale Fire Hall, 302 Main Street, Ellendale, Delaware 19941
- Laurel Fire Hall, 205 West 10th Street, Laurel, Delaware 19956
- Margaret H. Rollins Community Center, 101 Adams Avenue, Lewes, Delaware 19958
- Millville Community Center, 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville, Delaware 19967
- Roxana Fire Hall, 35943 Zion Church Road, Frankford, Delaware 19945
Polls for early voting will be open from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; on Sept. 3, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m
CoastTV News caught up with one couple who explained why early voting is their preferred choice.
"We really wanted to come because it's important for our voices to be heard, and if anything comes up on September 10th, then we don't get to the poll. This way, it's done" Stina and Joe Pillion said. "We can sit back, relax, and just have a big party on September 10th when all the polls come back."
The Delaware Primary Election will be on Sept. 10 for in-person voting.