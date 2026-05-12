MARYLAND - Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced Tuesday that nine Eastern Shore family members have been indicted in a scheme to defraud the Maryland Medicaid program.
According to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, an Anne Arundel County grand jury returned indictments against the nine defendants, all of whom are related by blood or marriage.
“Medicaid is a lifeline for thousands of Marylanders with developmental disabilities, helping them access critical care and live independently in their communities. Every dollar these defendants allegedly stole is a dollar that cannot go toward the care and support these residents need and deserve,” said Brown. “Our Office will always fight to protect Medicaid and the vulnerable Marylanders it serves.”
The indictment alleges the defendants knowingly submitted false information to obtain Medicaid payments for health care services, said the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.
Corie Lynne Davis, 49, of Salisbury, owns Infinite Abilities, LLC, a company that provides support broker services for people with developmental disabilities participating in Maryland’s Self-Directed Services Program.
Davis and the other defendants are charged with offenses including conspiracy to commit Medicaid fraud involving more than $1,500 and identity fraud.
Those charged include:
- Ashley Renee Davis, 25, of Princess Anne
- Alesha Fay Davis, 29, of Princess Anne
- Ce’Airra Rebecca Davis, 24, of Salisbury
- Selena Lynne Davis, 22, of Salisbury
- Destiny Larae Little, 30, of Fruitland
- Jocelyn Marie Davis, 28, of Pocomoke City
- Desmond Samuel Lake, 27, of Salisbury
- Matilda Ann Tull, 64, of Salisbury
The attorney general’s office said Lake is a Princess Anne police officer and Ce’Airra Davis is a Somerset County sheriff’s deputy.
Corie Davis also faces an additional charge alleging she made false statements while applying for Medicaid benefits by misstating her income and household composition, said the attorney general’s office.
“The allegations in this indictment are serious and made even more disturbing because they involve law enforcement officers,” said Maureen R. Dixon, Special Agent in Charge with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General. “Theft from programs meant to support people with developmental disabilities will not be tolerated. HHS‑OIG is unwavering in our commitment to work with partners including the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, Medicaid Fraud and Vulnerable Victims Unit, and the Maryland State Police to protect vulnerable victims from fraud perpetrators and ensure the integrity of the Medicaid program.”
The investigation involved the Maryland Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Vulnerable Victims Unit, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General and Maryland State Police.