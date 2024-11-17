EASTON, Md. – The Town of Easton will hold a public meeting to discuss upcoming storm drain infrastructure improvement projects on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the Council Chamber at Town Hall, located at 14 South Harrison Street.
The meeting will provide information on the location, scope and anticipated schedule for two storm drain projects aimed at reducing flooding in the Tanyard Branch Watershed. The improvements will also expand storm drain capacity, enhance water quality and increase infrastructure resilience. Construction will impact travel and parking on several roads, including Center Lane, Turners Lane, Brewers Lane and East Avenue.
Parking at the Town lot near Mill Place and Tidewater will be restricted, and disruptions are also anticipated on Harrison Street, Goldsborough Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Limited work may occur near the Rail Trail and East Avenue by the end of this year, with full construction starting in early 2025.