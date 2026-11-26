ELLENDALE, Del. - The Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company says it received reports of a house fire on Washington Avenue at 3:24 a.m., leaving two people displaced.
Robert Ford and George Lofland have lived together for several years. Ford says he woke up to find that the power had gone out in the home and that a fire had started in the bathroom's air vent.
According to the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Company, no one inside the home was hurt. Lofland, who has a disability, needed assistance from paramedics to get out of the home.
"So they put my brother in the back of the the paramedic, vehicle, and I went out there. It was real smoky, and it was hard to breathe in there," said Ford.
"It got to be so bad I started to choke," he added.
Ford says he is heartbroken by the loss but remains committed to standing by his friend.
"It's an emotional time of the year because there's no family. There's no one to reach out to. You know? So, but I told him I wouldn't leave him in the situation he's in because I don't want them to put him in a group home," Ford explained.
The Red Cross is helping the two men stay in a hotel tonight as they prepare for their next steps.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.