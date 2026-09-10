ELLENDALE, Del. - The Ellendale Town Council is moving forward with plans to create a town farmers market in 2027.
Town leaders met Wednesday, Sept. 2, to discuss plans for the market.
Town Manager Kayla Adkins said the market will be located at 607 Main St. and operate Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. Applications are expected to be available at the end of December or beginning of January for vendors interested in participating.
Farmers markets have become a regular part of life in communities across Sussex County, with markets already operating in Georgetown, Millsboro, Milton, Milford, Lewes, Bethany Beach and Rehoboth Beach.
Now, Ellendale is joining that list.
Adkins said she believes a farmers market could provide an opportunity for the community.
"I think it's very important for the community," Adkins said. "It's a great thing for being able to support small business owners as well as support local farmers."
Adkins said farmers are facing increasing challenges as they work to continue producing and remaining involved in their communities.
Some local business owners said they believe a farmers market could give local farms and small businesses another opportunity to reach customers.
"They give mom-and-pop stores and farms a chance because a lot of companies have grown from starting at farmers markets," said Briley Brooks, from Bella Terra Garden Center.
Brooks said he had looked into farmers markets in the area and noticed Ellendale does not currently have one.
"I think it would be a great addition to the town," he said.
Lee Shehes, who regularly visits the farmers market in Lewes, said an Ellendale market could also help attract people to town.
"I think Ellendale Farmers Market would be great," said Shehes. "I think it'd be good for the town. It will probably bring people in."
Supporters said the potential benefits could extend beyond fresh fruits, vegetables and other products.
"You're putting money back into the local community. You're helping out small families that's a part of your community even if it's not produce or herbs or anything of that nature, people are doing arts and crafts and different knickknacks and things in that nature," Brooks said. "It's going back to your community that you're part of that's the biggest thing."
The town said signs will be put up to let people know about the farmers market from May through October.