SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - As a winter storm blankets the area in snow and bitter cold, several local organizations in Sussex County are providing emergency shelter to people without housing.
Higher Ground Outreach has opened an emergency shelter at God's Way Ministries in Milton, with room for 40 people in need. The organization began picking up those needing shelter on Saturday.
If the Milton site reaches capacity, the overflow location will be the Community Navigation Center at the Pallet Village in Georgetown, according to organizers.
There is also space at the shelter at St. Jude the Apostle Church for Sunday night. This location in Lewes is the regular Code Purple site serving people in need of emergency overnight shelter.
In advance of the storm, Code Purple at the Cape has already helped more than 20 men and women find safety in local hotels, thanks to funding from the state. Those in need of shelter are asked to call 302-614-9059 to make a reservation.