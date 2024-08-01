LAUREL, Del.- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has unveiled a new boat ramp facility at Records Pond, near Laurel. The newly opened facility, which began construction earlier this year, features a modern boat ramp equipped with a courtesy dock, expanded parking areas to accommodate boat trailers and freshly installed decking on the existing fishing pier.
According to the agency, the main parking area now provides space for eight boat trailers and 10 cars. There is also an auxiliary lot on the opposite side of Willow Street adding ten more trailer spaces and four car spaces. The agency says other enhancements to the ramp include improved water depth for boat launching, promoting easy access to the pond regardless of water levels.
The agency has added improvements for shoreline anglers. According to the department, the timber tidal fishing pier is now accessible once again. This, after being closed for the construction of the boat ramp.
The department says that while the old ramp on the east side of US Route 13 will remain operational, it is better suited for canoes and kayaks due to its shallower waters. This project marks an upgrade in recreational infrastructure at Records Pond, that could improve the experience for boaters and anglers alike.