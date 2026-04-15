DELAWARE -The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Delaware Department of Agriculture signed a renewed agreement aimed at strengthening sustainable farming practices while protecting the environment across the state.
The Memorandum of Understanding, announced Tuesday, outlines shared priorities including improving water quality, expanding education and outreach, and increasing access to funding for conservation efforts. The agreement emphasizes collaboration with the agricultural community to promote practices that support both environmental protection and farm profitability.
“From the Brandywine to the Inland Bays, Delaware’s producers are showing that prosperity and clean water go hand in hand,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Amy Van Blarcom-Lackey. “This agreement between EPA and the Delaware Department of Agriculture accelerates producer access to resources and growing practices that build soil health, reduce costs, safeguard water quality, and support rural prosperity.”
Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Don Clifton said the partnership will help align state and federal efforts to support farmers and protect natural resources.
“A healthy environment enhances the lives of all Delawareans and particularly the livelihood of the First State farming community,” Clifton said. “Strengthening the DDA’s partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency coordinates state and federal efforts to support many Delaware agriculture priorities, from water quality to conservation efforts.”
The agreement includes a focus on improving water quality in areas such as the Chesapeake Bay, providing joint training on regulatory programs, and increasing awareness of funding opportunities for conservation projects. It also calls for roundtable discussions, farm tours, and participation in public events like state fairs and field days to encourage communication between agencies and farmers.