MARYLAND- As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded over $147 million to the Maryland Port Administration and the Maryland Department of Transportation.
This funding will support the deployment of zero-emission port equipment, infrastructure, and climate planning initiatives.
Of the total funding, nearly $2 million will be allocated for climate and air quality planning, which includes updating emissions inventories and developing strategies for alternative energy use.
The majority of the funding—over $145 million—will go toward purchasing electric cargo handling equipment and drayage trucks, as well as establishing the necessary charging infrastructure.
EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said Tuesday, “Today’s historic investment builds on President Biden’s vision of growing our economy while ensuring America leads in globally competitive solutions of the future.”
U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (Md.) stressed how important the Port of Baltimore is for Maryland’s economy, saying, “The projects supported by the Clean Ports Program will help reduce emissions, improve air quality in the Baltimore region, and create more clean energy jobs.”
The EPA expects to wrap up the final award steps soon, with project work set to start over the next three to four years.