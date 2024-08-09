GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Delaware State Police continue to investigate a home invasion and robbery that happened on Aug. 8, in Georgetown involving a walk-away from the Sussex Community Corrections Center.
At approximately 3:30 p.m., troopers responded to a residence on the 21000 block of Zoar Road for a report of a home invasion. According to the investigation, 36-year-old Lyndon King, a walk-away from Sussex Community Corrections Center, forcibly entered the house.
When the 69-year-old homeowner returned, King confronted her, threatened her and pushed her to the ground. King then disconnected the house phone to prevent her from calling police, stole her cell phone and fled the scene in her Chevrolet Trax. The victim was not injured during the incident, said DSP.
After King fled, police said the victim managed to wave down a passing car and called 911. Troopers electronically tracked the stolen car, locating it in Salisbury. The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and Salisbury Police Department apprehended King near a Staples store on North Salisbury Boulevard.
King is currently in custody in Maryland and will face charges in Delaware upon extradition. The charges include:
- Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)
- Home Invasion Burglary 1st Degree (Felony)
- Terroristic Threatening (Victim is Over 62 years old) (Felony)
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Malicious Interference with Emergency Communications
- Offensive Touching
- Criminal Mischief
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective H. Lingo at (302) 752-3864.