MILFORD, Del.- Farmacy Market has announced plans to move to a larger location in Milford, offering an expanded space for more products and improved accessibility for shoppers. The transition is expected to take place in early spring.
The market’s new address will be 301 NE Front St., Milford, next to the Fur Baby Pet Resort Milford location. Business leadership says the expanded space will enable the locally owned business to expand its offerings and enhance accessibility for shoppers.
Farmacy Market says it will remain open as usual at its current location, 28 S. Walnut St., Milford, until the move is complete. Regular hours will continue without interruption during the transition.
According to the business, the new space will offer a significantly larger, single-floor layout, making shopping easier. The Front Street location will also offer sufficient parking directly outside, space for shopping carts and room to host events, tastings, and community gatherings.
Farmacy Market says the move highlights a new chapter for the business, which focuses on intentionally sourced and thoughtfully selected products. Additional details, including key dates and previews of the new location, are expected to be shared as the move approaches.
Farmacy Market’s current hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.