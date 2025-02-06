OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Center for the Arts will unveil six new exhibits during its First Friday celebration on Feb. 7 from 5-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Photographer Golie Miamee will showcase her exhibit, Sand & Cedar, in the Thaler Gallery. An American-born Iranian-American artist, Miamee considers herself a visual artist, using digital editing as her primary medium, “I strive to let the audience see the world as I see it through my lens,” Miamee said.
Miamee and her husband, Peter Elias, owners of Spain Wine Bar, will offer tastings from their upcoming Ocean Pines restaurant, also named Sand & Cedar. After the Art League show closes on March 1, Miamee’s photographs will be displayed at the new restaurant.
The Sisson Galleria will host Complementary Colors, a group exhibit featuring artwork in various media that highlights contrasting colors. John Mosher, Associate Professor of Art at Salisbury University, will judge the exhibit, with the Art League awarding cash prizes.
Studio E will feature glass art from students in Salisbury University’s Bachelor of Fine Art Glass Program, one of only 30 such programs in the country. These students and recent graduates have exhibited in renowned institutions such as the Corning Museum of Glass.
The Schwab Spotlight Gallery will highlight Ocean City’s Black History Month celebration and the town’s 150th anniversary with archival photographs from the Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum.
The Artisan Showcase will feature jewelry makers Kathy Heugel and Kacie Neeb. Heugel, based in South Bethany Beach, creates nature-inspired earrings, while Neeb, the Art League’s Gallery Coordinator, specializes in beaded jewelry and metalwork.
Abi Lightner will launch a six-month exhibit in the Burbage Staircase Gallery, showcasing her digital portraiture and character designs.
Offsite, the Art League’s satellite galleries will continue displaying local artwork through March 29. Suzy Quader’s pastel landscapes will be featured in the Princess Royale Hotel lobby, while Alexis McKenzie’s mixed-media works will be on display at the Coffee Beanery on 94th Street and Coastal Highway.