Federal funding cuts threaten Delaware’s inland bays programs

REHOBOTH BEACH Del.- Federal funding cuts could put Delaware’s Inland Bays at risk, potentially impacting water quality monitoring, habitat restoration, and environmental education programs.
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays, which relies on federal sources for nearly 60% of its funding, may lose critical financial support in 2025. Without these funds, key environmental initiatives could be scaled back or eliminated.
These initiatives support 35,000 jobs and generate $4.5 billion annually for the local economy.
The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays is urging people who live in the area to take action by advocating for continued funding and supporting conservation efforts to ensure the long-term health of the Inland Bays.