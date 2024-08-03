DELAWARE - Two school districts and two charter schools have been awarded federal grants under the Rural and Low-Income Schools program. The Department of Education said the grants support initiatives aimed at improving student achievement in rural areas of the state.
The non-competitive grants, determined by statute and issued annually, provide financial assistance to eligible districts and schools with a high percentage of students from low-income families. To qualify, districts and charter schools must serve at least 20 percent of students from families below the poverty line and be located in a rural area.
This year's grant recipients are:
- Cape Henlopen School District: $100,494
- POLYTECH School District: $44,132
- Providence Creek Academy: $26,866
- Sussex Montessori School: $13,986
These funds can be used for activities authorized under Titles I-IV of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as well as for promoting parent involvement, said DOE.