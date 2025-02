Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of snow this afternoon. High 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 32F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.