WASHINGTON, D.C. – A federal judge has pushed the pause button on some of the efforts being made by the self-described "Department of Government Efficiency" run by Elon Musk. A temporary restraining order (TRO) has blocked unauthorized individuals, including associates of Elon Musk, from accessing sensitive financial data through the U.S. Treasury Department.
The ruling, granted early Monday, prevents “political appointees, special government employees, and any government employee detailed from an agency outside the Treasury Department” from accessing Treasury payment systems or any other data containing personally identifiable information.
The order comes in response to a lawsuit filed Friday by Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings and a coalition of 18 attorneys general. The lawsuit alleges that the Trump administration illegally granted Musk and DOGE access to the Treasury’s central payment system, exposing Americans’ sensitive financial information, including bank account details and Social Security numbers.
“This was a flagrant violation of Delawareans’ privacy, and I’m grateful to the Court for taking quick and decisive action to protect our state,” Jennings said. “We are not going to stand by while unelected oligarchs and their lackeys infiltrate the government and perpetrate the largest data breach in American history.”
The TRO bars unauthorized individuals from accessing Treasury payment records, systems, or any other data containing personally identifiable or confidential financial information. It limits access to civil servants within the Bureau of Fiscal Services (BFS) who have undergone required background checks, security clearances, and information security training as outlined in federal statutes and Treasury regulations.
Additionally, individuals who gained access to the data since Jan. 20, 2025, must immediately destroy any materials downloaded from Treasury records and systems.
The case remains ongoing.