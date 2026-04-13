Fenwick Island cleanup in honor of Earth Day 2026
- Alyssa Baker
Alyssa Baker
Producer
Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia. Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia.
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FENWICK ISLAND, Del. — The Fenwick Island Environmental Committee is hosting a Bay to Beach Cleanup on Saturday, April 25, in celebration of Earth Day 2026.
Organizers say the event starts at 8:30 a.m. at Town Hall, where volunteers can enjoy refreshments, receive cleanup assignments and supplies, view environmental displays, enter a raffle and collect a token of appreciation.
People are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles to help reduce waste. A refill station will be available at Town Hall.
Town leaders say after the cleanup, participants can visit the Faucett-Okie Family Nature Preserve, where volunteers will assist with mini-forest plantings.
This is only one of several cleanup efforts taking place in Sussex County in honor of Earth Day.
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Alyssa Baker
Producer
Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia. Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia.
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