FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - The Fenwick Island Police Department has arrested William Taylor, of Millsboro, who allegedly stalked a town resident for over nine months.
Taylor was initially arrested on March 26, for stalking, and was ordered to have no contact with the victim; however, he continued contact through electronic means and was rearrested on June 28, for violating his bail conditions, said police.
On Oct. 24, Taylor was taken into custody by the Delaware Office of Probation and Parole following further contact attempts through a third party. He faces multiple charges, including stalking, twelve counts of non-compliance with bond and three counts of harassment. Taylor is currently being held at the Sussex County Detention Center on a $73,000 cash bail.