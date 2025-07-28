FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Players from around the world, preparing to compete in the Little League Senior Softball World Series in Roxana, enjoyed a day at the beach hosted by the Fenwick Island Police Department.
For some players, it was their first visit to a beach, said a post by the department. The day featured games, a bonfire with s'mores and hot dogs, and opportunities for players to meet one another before the tournament began.
Dinner was donated by local businesses, including Ocean Side Fenwick, Ponzetti's Pizza, Caruso's Pizza, Billy's Sub Shop and Ledo Pizza on 127th Street in Ocean City. The Fenwick Island Beach Patrol also volunteered their time to help with the event.
The tournament began July 28 and will continue through Aug. 3. A schedule of the games can be found online.