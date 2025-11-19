ARLINGTON, Va. -The Fenwick Island Police Department took part in a wreath-laying ceremony on Wednesday at Arlington National Cemetery.
"Our department was especially proud to selected to participate in this ceremony during the month of November when our country honors the men and women who served our country in the armed forces," Chief of Police Michael Morrissey said.
The ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was led by Air Force veteran Christopher Story and Army veteran Cameron Clift, who represented the department during this tribute.