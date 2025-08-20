Close

Fenwick Island to fully close the beach as the surf worsens.

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. — Rough surf and rip currents kept swimmers out of the water Wednesday in Fenwick Island, and officials say the entire beach will close Thursday as conditions worsen.

“Today we’re seeing a lot of rip currents, and there is still some heavy surf,” said Lt. Will Douds of the Fenwick Island Beach Patrol. “It’s not quite as bad as yesterday, but it is still really bad for swimmers.”

Douds said access will be restricted beyond the water on Thursday. “Tomorrow the beach will be completely closed again - not even allowing people over the dunes,” he said.

Some residents were surprised by the decision. Local resident Denee Daly said she believes the closure goes too far. “I think it’s overkill. In the decades that Fenwick island has been here, I think there’s been very rare instances that the beach itself has been closed,” she said.

Others said they understand the safety concerns but hoped for alternatives. “People should be able to walk the beach, look for shells,” said yearly vacationer Laura Fenwick.

Water

Rough surf and rip currents kept swimmers out of the water Wednesday in Fenwick Island.

Despite the closure, lifeguards will remain on duty from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to keep the public informed.

Meanwhile, some residents are preparing for flooding on the bay side. Terry Hume-Milowicki, who lives nearby, said high water often cuts off her neighborhood. “The roads will be flooded, we’ll be stuck back there, and I’m just going to ride it out,” she said. 

Beach patrol officials said Thursday is expected to bring the worst conditions yet.

The town will also host “Fenwick and You: Resilience, Flooding & Preparedness” from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Fenwick Island Town Hall. The event will feature presentations on sea level rise, flood insurance, stormwater planning and state hazard mitigation.

