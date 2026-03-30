DELMARVA- Hundreds of thousands of acres of crops stretch across Delmarva each year, but farmers say rising fertilizer costs are threatening their ability to turn a profit this season.
Fertilizer — a key ingredient for growing crops like corn and wheat — has become significantly more expensive due in part to tariffs. The National Association of Wheat Growers calls the added costs a “significant financial burden,” estimating tariffs contributed to nearly $1 billion in additional expenses for wheat growers between 2021 and 2025.
Local farmers say the impact goes beyond wheat.
Chris Magee of Magee Farms said prices are "almost double what we were paying last year, so that’s very hard.”
According to researchers at Texas A&M University, a 20% tariff on Moroccan fertilizer has pushed prices nearly 30% higher.
Farm business management specialist at University of Delaware Nate Bruce said fertilizer is essential across the board.
“100% of our producers are using nitrogen fertilizer in some shape or form, especially for wheat and corn crops,” Bruce said. “Phosphorus is also imported into the U.S., and they’re using that as well.”
Bruce said farming is already a high-risk business, and higher input costs are tightening margins even more.
“Now it’s going to become an even tighter year for producers across the region,” he said.
Magee said the rising costs could force broader changes across the agriculture industry.
“It’s hard because you’re trying to provide for your family, you’re trying to feed the American public,” Magee said. “Until people don’t want to be dependent on food from other countries and we really get behind American agriculture, we have to change the way we think and the way we act.”
In addition to tariffs, global tensions are adding uncertainty to fertilizer supply. Farmers say much of the world’s nitrogen fertilizer comes from the Middle East and typically moves through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route that has faced disruptions.
There are two main types of fertilizer: nitrogen and phosphate. Right now, phosphate fertilizers are being impacted by tariffs, while nitrogen supplies are threatened by potential shipping disruptions.
Some Delmarva farmers say they are turning to poultry litter as an alternative source of nitrogen. While it can help offset shortages, they say it is not as effective as traditional fertilizer.