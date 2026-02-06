DELMARVA. - Festivities and businesses continue to push through the winter as the Delmarva coast is set to see freezing temperatures for a third straight weekend.
After experiencing dangerous temperatures over the past two weekends, Fire & Ice Festival organizers, businesses, and people along the coast are staring at a third straight weekend of freezing temperatures.
Membership and Programming Director of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, Emily Mais, says cold weather would not stop the determined group of Fire & Ice Festival organizers.
"We have a small and mighty team on staff," said Mais. "It's such a nice show of people who all want to contribute, again, to the community. It's been really fun to plan, even with any schedule adjustments. That's just how it goes in January and now February. It's a lot of fun to really, really see it all come together,"
Even with high winds and temperatures in the negatives set to arrive on the coast as Fire & Ice Festival festivities kick off, people from all over gathered in Bethany Beach to enjoy all that the event has to offer.
Mais shared that the boardwalk in Bethany Beach will see ice sculpting displays and an opportunity to taste the food that the many Bethany Beach restaurants have to offer this weekend, all while raising funds for organizations such as the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company and Parent Teacher Organizations for schools in the area.
As locals and visitors provide Bethany Beach businesses with an off-season boost, community members and businesses in Ocean City say they've seen enough of the cold weather.
Phil Lambrinos, who works at Nori Sushi Bar and Grill in Ocean City, says the cold weather says cold weather causes fewer people to dine in and more people to order carry out.
"DoorDash does take a percentage, and we use a lot more plastic," said Lambrinos. "The off-season is a bigger part of the entire season than just the summertime. But the summertime is always busier,"
Mike Schoenfeld was walking with his wife in Ocean Citys' Northside Park and said he's done with the cold.
"Definitely looking forward to the spring weather," said Schoenfeld. "We've had enough of winter. We've had snow, we've had ice. Ready to go,"
Stay up to date on the approaching weather on the CoastTV app, available for Apple and Android.