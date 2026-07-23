DOVER, Del. - Delaware has confirmed a fifth case of measles as state health officials continue responding to the outbreak and urge residents to make sure they are fully vaccinated.
According to the Delaware Division of Public Health, two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles. People who are certain they have received both doses do not need a booster.
On Thursday, July 23, DPH confirmed a fifth person in Kent County had tested positive, but was experiencing only mild symptoms due to being fully vaccinated with both doses of the MMR vaccine.
Health officials say anyone who has received only one dose or is unsure of their vaccination status should speak with a health care provider about receiving a second dose to be fully protected. Officials also recommend that people born before the 1970s or outside the United States, where a single-dose measles vaccine was once routine, review their vaccination history with a health care provider.
The Delaware Division of Public Health says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children receive the first MMR dose between 12 and 15 months of age and a second dose between 4 and 6 years of age. Parents whose children are behind on vaccinations or whose vaccination records are incomplete are encouraged to contact their health care provider.
State health officials also advise residents to check their vaccination status before traveling as measles cases continue to rise in parts of the United States. According to the Delaware Division of Public Health, infants ages 6 to 11 months traveling may be recommended to receive one MMR dose before departure, followed by the routine two-dose series after their first birthday.
Adults who are unsure of their vaccination status may also be advised to receive one or two MMR doses before traveling. The Delaware Division of Public Health encourages residents with questions about measles vaccination or travel recommendations to contact their health care provider or visit a public health clinic.