MILLSBORO, Del. — Firefighters from several Sussex County based companies responded early Thursday morning, just after midnight, to a working fire at a multi-family residential building on York Circle.
Crews arriving at the scene found fire coming through the roof of one end of the building. A second alarm was requested, bringing additional firefighters and equipment to assist with firefighting operations.
No injuries were reported, according to fire officials. However, the fire caused severe damage to the building.
The crews that responded were from Millsboro, Dagsboro, Frankford, Georgetown, Gumboro, Indian River, Laurel, Selbyville and Roxana.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage have not yet been released.