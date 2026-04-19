Millsboro fire

Fire crews from multiple companies battled a fully involved blaze at a reportedly abandoned manufactured home in Millsboro, on Saturday morning after neighbors reported an explosion, with no injuries and the cause under investigation. (Indian River Volunteer Fire Company)

 
 

MILLSBORO, Del. — Multiple fire companies responded to a trailer fire Saturday morning in the Long Neck area near Millsboro, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.

House fire

Fire crews from multiple companies battled a fully involved blaze at a reportedly abandoned manufactured home in Millsboro, on Saturday morning after neighbors reported an explosion, with no injuries and the cause under investigation. (Indian River Volunteer Fire Company)

Crews were dispatched at 11:19 a.m. to the 26000 block of School Lane after neighbors reported hearing a loud boom and seeing flames coming from the property. Responders found a fully involved fire at what is believed to be an abandoned manufactured home, with flames spreading to nearby structures and debris.

Firefighters from Indian River, Lewes, Millsboro and surrounding mutual aid companies worked to contain the blaze, establish a water supply and protect nearby exposures. Propane tanks at the scene contributed to the intensity of the fire, officials said.

School Lane was closed to traffic during the response, and traffic patterns on nearby roads were adjusted.

No injuries were reported, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

Recommended for you