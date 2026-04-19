MILLSBORO, Del. — Multiple fire companies responded to a trailer fire Saturday morning in the Long Neck area near Millsboro, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.
Crews were dispatched at 11:19 a.m. to the 26000 block of School Lane after neighbors reported hearing a loud boom and seeing flames coming from the property. Responders found a fully involved fire at what is believed to be an abandoned manufactured home, with flames spreading to nearby structures and debris.
Firefighters from Indian River, Lewes, Millsboro and surrounding mutual aid companies worked to contain the blaze, establish a water supply and protect nearby exposures. Propane tanks at the scene contributed to the intensity of the fire, officials said.
School Lane was closed to traffic during the response, and traffic patterns on nearby roads were adjusted.
No injuries were reported, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal.