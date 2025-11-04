Dagsboro Fire

Crews were called to the auto repair shop at about 3:38 p.m., located at 28597 Quarter Mile Drive.

DAGSBORO, Del. - A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at B&E Tire and Auto in Dagsboro, prompting a large emergency response and road closures along Route 113.

Crews were dispatched to the auto repair shop around 3:38 p.m. The business is located at 28597 Quarter Mile Drive. Firefighters from Dagsboro, Millsboro, Millville, Roxanna, Gumboro and Frankford were all called in to assist.

According to the Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Company, Route 113 was closed from Clayton Street to Frankford to allow fire crews to safely operate and bring in additional water to the site. Drivers were urged to avoid the area during the response.

