SELBYVILLE, Del. - A fire broke out at Treasure Beach Campground on the night of Jan. 24, damaging a camper and threatening nearby units just as fire crews were preparing for the major winter storm.
At 9:11 p.m., Roxana Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to the campground for reports of an outdoor fire. Due to the impending weather, Roxana members were already staffing equipment and responded in under a minute, according to a post by the fire company.
Roxana’s command unit, 90-00, reported seeing a large column of smoke and visible fire from a distance. Roxana said crews arrived to find a camper on fire with multiple exposures at risk. Squad 90 deployed two hand lines and brought the fire under control. Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company helped supply water and support Roxana's crews.
Selbyville’s Engine 881 provided standby coverage at Roxana’s Station 2 during the fire. The scene was turned over for investigation.