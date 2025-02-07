DELMAR, Md. – A fire damaged a home on Connelly Mill Road in Delmar late Thursday night.
The fire broke out at approximately 10:42 p.m. in the garage of a single-family home owned by Michael Willey. The homeowner discovered the fire and was alerted by working smoke detectors, allowing all occupants to escape safely, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Firefighters from the Delmar Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene, with 20 firefighters working for 45 minutes to bring the fire under control. Officials estimate the damage at $50,000 to the structure and $25,000 to its contents.
Smoke alarms in the home were present and activated, but there were no fire alarms or sprinklers installed, according to investigators. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Salisbury office at 410-713-3780.