MILLSBORO, Del.- A commercial storage building and multiple golf carts were damaged in an early Sunday morning fire near Pot Nets Lakeside, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.
Fire crews were called around 2:52 a.m. April 26, in the area of Kathy's Way, after reports of loud booms and visible fire at a boatyard. When crews arrived, they say they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a garage-style structure behind Indian River Golf Carts.
Firefighters had to gain access through secured fencing before beginning suppression efforts. Additional support was requested from the Lewes and Millsboro fire companies, the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad and Sussex County paramedics.
Officials confirm that the building sustained significant damage. Multiple golf carts at the location were also damaged by the fire.
Utility services to the structure were shut off as crews worked to control the fire. No injuries were reported among firefighters or civilians.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.