Houston fire

Firefighters said the house was not occupied at the time and ordered an evacuation of the structure. During the response, the home collapsed.

HOUSTON, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that destroyed a two-story home in Houston on April 6.

The Houston Fire Company, along with several mutual aid fire companies and Kent County Emergency Medical Services, responded shortly before noon to the 800 block of Front Street. Crews arrived to find fire throughout the entire home.

Firefighters said the house was not occupied at the time and ordered an evacuation of the structure. During the response, the home collapsed.

Investigators with the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office are continuing to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

One occupant has been displaced, according to fire investigators, but no one was hurt. The damage is estimated at $250,000.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

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