HOUSTON, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a house fire that destroyed a two-story home in Houston on April 6.
The Houston Fire Company, along with several mutual aid fire companies and Kent County Emergency Medical Services, responded shortly before noon to the 800 block of Front Street. Crews arrived to find fire throughout the entire home.
Firefighters said the house was not occupied at the time and ordered an evacuation of the structure. During the response, the home collapsed.
Investigators with the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office are continuing to determine the origin and cause of the fire.
One occupant has been displaced, according to fire investigators, but no one was hurt. The damage is estimated at $250,000.