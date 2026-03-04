Fire & Ice Festival raises more than $53K for local charities

BETHANY BEACH, Del.- The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce announced more than $53,000 raised for local charities through the 2026 Fire & Ice Festival.
The beneficiaries of the 2026 festival include Beebe Healthcare South Coastal Emergency Department and Cancer Center, Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, Delaware State Parks, Historic Village in Ocean View, John M. Clayton Elementary School PTO, Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234, Millville Volunteer Fire Company, Meals on Wheels through CHEER Inc., Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation, Roxana Volunteer Fire Company, Santa’s Letters, and Sussex County Habitat for Humanity.
This year’s theme, “In the First State,” kicked off a yearlong celebration of Delaware’s upcoming 250th anniversary. Organizers say the event featured new activities and nearly 70,000 pounds of ice sculptures honoring the state.
According to the Chamber, the 2026 festival also invested $43,000 locally and contributed to a 3.3% average increase in out-of-market visitation compared to 2025 in the host communities of Bethany Beach, Frankford, Millville and Ocean View.
The 10th annual Fire & Ice Festival is scheduled for January 29 through January 31, 2027.