BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The 2026 Fire & Ice Festival “In the First State” has been rescheduled to Feb. 6–8 due to weather and travel concerns, organizers announced on Wednesday.
Originally slated for this weekend, the popular winter event was postponed following the Jan. 28 Sussex County weather report. The Fire & Ice Board Committee, Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, and partnering towns and venues approved the change "in the interest of public safety."
The festival, which spans multiple towns in southeastern Delaware, is known for its ice sculptures, themed events and family-friendly activities.
Festival organizers encourage people to check the most current schedule and event updates on social media and online.