FEDERALSBURG, Md. — A fire destroyed a home in Dorchester County on Wednesday afternoon, displacing two people and killing several pets.
Fire crews were called around 2:40 p.m. to a single-story wood frame house at 4812 Webster Street in Federalsburg. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire started in the kitchen and was caused by an accidental electrical failure.
One of the people who lives at the home, Jessica Ellis, was inside at the time and woke up to the sound of smoke alarms. She escaped through a bedroom window. No one was hurtm however, three dogs and one cat died in the fire.
The home is considered a total loss, with damages estimated at $200,000 to the structure and $100,000 to the contents. The Hurlock Volunteer Fire Department led the response with assistance from other nearby departments. 45 firefighters brought the fire under control within 15 minutes, according to the fire marshal's office.
The American Red Cross is helping the two displaced people with temporary shelter and other support.