BETHANY BEACH, Del. — Firefighters found a house fire had spread into the walls and floor system of a home Tuesday afternoon in the Seabreak community, requiring crews to open up the structure to stop its path.
The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched around 2:07 p.m. March 24 to the 31000 block of North Seaview Drive after a report of an electrical fire. While crews were on the way, the call was upgraded to a structure fire, bringing additional help from Ocean City, Roxana, Millville, Frankford and Sussex County paramedics.
Firefighters arrived to find a two-story single-family home elevated on pilings, with workers outside reporting active fire beneath the structure and near the chimney, later found in the floor and walls. Firefighters say they were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread further through the house.
No people or emergency personnel were hurt.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating what caused the fire.