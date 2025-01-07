EDEN, Md. — A shed fire on the 3800 block of Stockyard Road in Eden caused an estimated $30,000 in damages to the structure and its contents on Jan. 7, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
The 400-square-foot wood-framed shed, owned by G. Norman, was vacant and secured at the time of the fire, was discovered by a passer-by. The Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department responded to the one-alarm fire with 15 firefighters, bringing it under control within 40 minutes.
Preliminary investigations revealed evidence of an unspecified electrical event in the shed's electrical panel. However, the exact cause remains under investigation. No smoke alarms, fire alarms or sprinklers were present, and no injuries were reported.