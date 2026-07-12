Duckling Rescue

Firefighters with the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company rescued six ducklings from a storm drain at the Riverside Apartments and safely reunited them with their mother. (Indian River Volunteer Fire Company)

OAK ORCHARD, Del. — Six ducklings are safely back with their mother after firefighters rescued them from a stormwater drainage system early Sunday in the Oak Orchard area, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.

The fire company said crews were called around 12:34 a.m. Sunday to the Riverside Apartments off Oak Orchard Road for an animal rescue after the ducklings fell through a stormwater management grate and became trapped in a drainage reservoir within a retention pond.

Duckling Rescue IRVFC

Firefighters with the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company rescued six ducklings from a storm drain at the Riverside Apartments and safely reunited them with their mother. (Indian River Volunteer Fire Company)

Chief 80 and Captain 80 responded to the scene. Firefighters donned water rescue waders to access the drainage culvert, opened the access point and carefully guided the frightened ducklings to safety.

Ducklings

Firefighters with the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company rescued six ducklings from a storm drain at the Riverside Apartments and safely reunited them with their mother. (Indian River Volunteer Fire Company)

According to the fire company, the ducklings were placed near their mother, who responded to their peeps and led them to a nearby body of water.

After the rescue and reunion were complete, all emergency personnel cleared the scene and returned to service.

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Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. She has won an Associated Press award for Best Multimedia Journalist and is a licensed remote pilot. Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. 

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