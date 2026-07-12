Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent and Inland Sussex Counties. In Maryland, Caroline County. In New Jersey, Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Salem Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. &&