OAK ORCHARD, Del. — Six ducklings are safely back with their mother after firefighters rescued them from a stormwater drainage system early Sunday in the Oak Orchard area, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.
The fire company said crews were called around 12:34 a.m. Sunday to the Riverside Apartments off Oak Orchard Road for an animal rescue after the ducklings fell through a stormwater management grate and became trapped in a drainage reservoir within a retention pond.
Chief 80 and Captain 80 responded to the scene. Firefighters donned water rescue waders to access the drainage culvert, opened the access point and carefully guided the frightened ducklings to safety.
According to the fire company, the ducklings were placed near their mother, who responded to their peeps and led them to a nearby body of water.
After the rescue and reunion were complete, all emergency personnel cleared the scene and returned to service.