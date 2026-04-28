MILLSBORO, Del.- Thirty-five local veterans were honored during the first Honor Flight organized from Sussex County, taking them on a daylong trip to Washington to visit memorials dedicated to their service.
The nonprofit program flies or buses veterans from their home state to tour national memorials in Washington. Tuesday's trip, organized by the Capital Region Honor Flight, included stops at the Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, U.S. Air Force Memorial, U.S. Navy Memorial, U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, Military Women’s Memorial and a stop at Arlington National Cemetery to witness the Changing of the Guard.
At Arlington National Cemetery, four local veterans laid a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier.
Each veteran was paired with a volunteer, known as a guardian, who escorted them throughout the trip, providing assistance and companionship during the visit.
"Honor Flight Network has brought over 325,000 veterans to DC to see their memorials," explains organizer Jenny Brawley. "We have 126 hubs around the country that raise their own money to bring the veterans to DC for their day of honor free of charge."
The dedication to our veterans began far before crossing the line into D.C. After getting on the bus at the American Legion Post 28 in Millsboro, Delaware State Troopers provided a motorcycle police escort until the bus got to Maryland, where Maryland State Police and the Prince George's County Sheriffs Deputies ensured the two buses full of veterans got to D.C. without any traffic.
Vietnam veterans on the trip also received a special pin thanking them for their service, marking 50 years since the end of the war.
"When I first got out of the service at the end of Vietnam, I really was embarrassed of this country because of the way they treated us," says Hack Jones, who came with his daughter Missie. "Since then I have done 180 degree turn."
"I have done probably over 75 of these trips for different groups, and every single one, I still get goosebumps," Brawley tells CoastTV. "Just being able to see the final recognition and closure that some of these Vietnam veterans get just means the world to me, because they didn’t get that. They didn’t get that when they got home from Vietnam. And we’ve seen so many stories of closure and healing and reconnection with family here at the wall."
Veterans who took part said the recognition was long overdue.
"I know a lot of Vietnam veterans spent a lot of time, a lot of sacrifice, in a lot of bad places. I don't think it was ever appreciated by the people back home," says Harvey Walls. "Now it is, and we're seeing that. You know, it's one of those deals like the saying goes: we won't forget, but we can forgive, maybe."
Delaware is preparing to launch its own Honor Flight chapter, with another trip scheduled for Oct. 17