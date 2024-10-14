ELLENDALE, Del.- One home needs repair after the Ellendale Fire Company says it responded to a house fire on Oct. 11 on South Union Church Road. The agency says upon arrival, crews found flames visible from the home. Crews worked to extinguish the fire by fighting flames inside and outside the house simultaneously. For this to happen, the fire company needed multiple fire engines and aid from the Greenwood Volunteer Fire Company and Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Company.
According to the Ellendale Fire Company, all teams worked together in the fire attack, search, and overhaul efforts. Crews spent roughly an hour on the scene before turning the event over to the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office for further investigation. First responders from Sussex County EMS were also on the scene to provide support, however, the Ellendale Fire Company says there were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.