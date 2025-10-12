LEWES, Del. — Emergency crews in Sussex County are working around the clock as heavy rain, high winds and coastal flooding threaten low-lying areas, including Lewes and Bowers Beach.
Deputy Chief Bob Murray of the Lewes Fire Department urged people to take flood warnings seriously and avoid driving through standing water.
"Please do not drive through any flood waters," Murray said. "We don't want to see cars swept away or someone hurt. So please obey any of the road signs that say the roads are flooded or impassable. And again, you know, be as safe as possible."
Rescue crews in Lewes are on rotating shifts to ensure someone is on duty through the night and into Monday. They are prepared to respond quickly if anyone gets stranded.
The Lewes Fire Department is a staging area for multiple crews including state resources and the New Castle County Task Force 1. On site are trucks, high-water vehicles, and even boats ready to deploy. The Delaware National Guard, activated by DEMA Sunday evening, is also on standby alongside other rescue teams.
Murray said the preparations are all in hopes that they won’t be needed — but they're ready if they are.
Guard teams have been pre-positioned across vulnerable zones to help with evacuations, transportation needs and other storm-related emergencies. The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, DelDOT and the American Red Cross are partnering with local first responders to assist people who live in flood-prone areas.
“We’re monitoring the situation and proactively positioning additional resources to support counties and municipalities in safe-guarding residents,” commented DEMA Director, A.J. Schall. “DEMA will continue to alert the public with Watches and Warnings and other possible protective actions.”
A reception center is open at the Millsboro Fire Hall.
Meanwhile in Bowers Beach, a voluntary evacuation was issued as tides began to push water into back roads. Fortunately, no rescues were needed as of Sunday evening.
“We're here in case anybody needs us,” said Addeline Taylor Haught-Fuemmeler with the Bowers Beach Fire Company. “Safety comes first, not just for our community and surrounding areas, but for ourselves as well.”
Fire Chief Philip Pennington Sr. said most of the town’s summer visitors had already left for the season, but some locals stayed behind.
“At some point we have to make a call for people to get out of town,” he said. “We didn't make it a forcible way. We just kind of put it in there as voluntary," Chief Pennington told reporters. "So with that being said we did that to err on the side of caution because once it's here it's here to stay until the wind changes."
With heavy rain and storm surge forecast to continue into Monday, both Lewes and Bowers Beach crews are staying alert — and hoping for the best.