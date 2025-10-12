DELAWARE - The Delaware Emergency Management Agency has activated the Delaware National Guard in response to worsening coastal flooding and high wind conditions threatening coastal communities.
The storm, expected to last through Monday, prompted a voluntary evacuation order from the mayor of Bowers Beach for people living east of Whitwells Delight Road. Local officials are urging anyone in the affected area to seek shelter or call Kent County Emergency Operations Center at 302-735-3465 for guidance.
Guard teams have been pre-positioned across vulnerable zones to help with evacuations, transportation needs and other storm-related emergencies. The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, DelDOT and the American Red Cross are partnering with local first responders to assist people who live in flood-prone areas.
“We’re monitoring the situation and proactively positioning additional resources to support counties and municipalities in safe-guarding residents,” commented DEMA Director, A.J. Schall. “DEMA will continue to alert the public with Watches and Warnings and other possible protective actions.”
Reception centers have been opened in both Kent and Sussex counties, and officials say full shelter operations could begin if conditions worsen.
The reception centers are located at:
Kent County: Magnolia Fire Hall, 2 North Main Street, Magnolia
- As of 7:45 p.m. this reception center has closed
Sussex County: Millsboro Fire Hall, 109 E State St, Millsboro
DEMA began storm preparations Friday, working with local and state agencies to monitor forecasts and respond quickly as conditions deteriorate.